At least 12 tornadoes reported in Iowa Wednesday

article

At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed in Iowa Wednesday as the early and midday rains pushed severe weather south of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service said supercells developed over portions of north-central Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

More than 40 tornado reports from Iowa on Wednesday as the early and midday rains pushed severe weather opportunities to the south. (FOX 9)

"The environment was ripe for tornadic development and rotation was evident on radar shortly after storms formed," NWS said in its report.

Tornado between Stanhope, Iowa and Radcliffe. (NWS Des Moines/Hunter Fowkes / FOX 9)

The hot spot for tornadoes was south along the Highway 20 corridor, around Nemaha, Lake City, Stanhope, Jewell and Waverly. Tornadoes were also reported around Dysart and south of Mason City.

No deaths or injuries have been reported from the tornadoes, but there were many reports of damaged buildings, downed trees and overturned vehicles in the path of the storm, the Associated Press reported.

Tornado near Sac City, Iowa. (NWS Des Moines/@MrJPE / FOX 9)

NWS is planning to conduct storm surveys Thursday in the areas where tornadoes were reported.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.