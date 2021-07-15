Rain totals: Heavy downpours in northwest metro drop up to 3 inches of rain

article

Most areas of the Twin Cities metro saw less than 0.5 inches of rain Wednesday, but a series of heavy downpours across the northwest side of town soaked that area with 1.5-3 inches of rain.

Most of southern Minnesota picked up 0.5-2 inches of rain on Wednesday as well.

Rain totals

Maple Grove: 3.2 inches

Coon Rapids: 2.32 inches

Robbinsdale: 1.63 inches

Mound: 1.54 inches

Blaine: 1.19 inches

Minnetonka: 1.09 inches

Minneapolis: 0.97 inches

Roseville: 0.85 inches

Victoria: 0.75 inches

Hugo: 0.71 inches

Edina: 0.29 inches

St. Paul: 0.21 inches

Apple Valley: 0.22 inches

Woodbury: 0.17 inches

Drought monitor as of July 15, 2021. his is now the worst drought in Minnesota since April 2013. (FOX 9)

However, one day of rain is not nearly enough to alleviate our statewide drought. The new drought monitor was released on Thursday, showing this is now the worst drought in the state since April 2013.

