Rain totals: Heavy downpours in northwest metro drop up to 3 inches of rain

(FOX 9) - Most areas of the Twin Cities metro saw less than 0.5 inches of rain Wednesday, but a series of heavy downpours across the northwest side of town soaked that area with 1.5-3 inches of rain.
Most of southern Minnesota picked up 0.5-2 inches of rain on Wednesday as well.
- Maple Grove: 3.2 inches
- Coon Rapids: 2.32 inches
- Robbinsdale: 1.63 inches
- Mound: 1.54 inches
- Blaine: 1.19 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.09 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.97 inches
- Roseville: 0.85 inches
- Victoria: 0.75 inches
- Hugo: 0.71 inches
- Edina: 0.29 inches
- St. Paul: 0.21 inches
- Apple Valley: 0.22 inches
- Woodbury: 0.17 inches
Drought monitor as of July 15, 2021. his is now the worst drought in Minnesota since April 2013. (FOX 9)
However, one day of rain is not nearly enough to alleviate our statewide drought. The new drought monitor was released on Thursday, showing this is now the worst drought in the state since April 2013.
