6-10 inches of snow, whiteout conditions possible in 2-part winter storm Friday and Saturday

A two-part winter storm is possible Friday and Saturday that could bring between 6 and 10 inches of snow to much of Minnesota.

The first part of the storm will be possible accumulating snow that will begin midday Friday and go through Friday night. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s Friday night.

Parts of the I-90 corridor and northwest Minnesota could see a little less than the 6-10 inches, however.

Once the snow wraps up early Saturday morning, a wall of wind and much colder air is expected to push through. Winds will increase with gusts up to 60 miles per hour possible in open areas.

Combined with the fresh snow, the wind could create significant blowing and drifting snow that could lead to white out conditions through much of the day Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to fall fast through the day Saturday with afternoon wind chills of -15 to -30 degrees possible.

Travel will be difficult Friday night and Saturday due to this weather event.