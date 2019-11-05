3-5 inches of snow possible along I-90 overnight, less than an inch for the Twin Cities area

article

The Twin Cities are right on the edge of snow accumulations Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Twin Cities metro area should see less than 1 inch of snow into the Wednesday morning commute. Any accumulation will create some slick spots.

The target for the heaviest snow, however, is along I-90 in southern Minnesota. 3-5 inches are possible in that area overnight.

Looking into next week, the forecast focuses on a lot of cold air. Highs will struggle to hit 20 degrees by next Monday.

A 7-day forecast as of Nov. 5. (FOX 9)

“Welcome to Novembrrrrr,” said FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard. “Grab a warm coat and turn up the heat.”