Put your skills to the test at the Challenge Course in Jordan, Minn.

A new challenge course that incorporates elements from the TV show, American Ninja Warrior, opens Saturday, August 17th in Jordan’s Grassmann Park.

It’s the first-of-its-kind in the country because it offers two courses; one for adults and one for kids ages 5 to 12. There’s even an app to take your competition to the next level, allowing you to compare times with people across the country.

Shayne Wells tested it out for us with the help of “American Ninja Warrior” competitor, Leif Sundberg of Lakeville.