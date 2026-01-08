Taste Buds: Afghan Flavors and Maazah Sister Magic

Stephanie Hansen visits with Sheilla and Yasameen, the sisters behind Maazah – a Minnesota-born brand that has grown from local farmers markets to national shelves with their vibrant Afghan chutneys and dips, inspired by their mom’s cooking.

Together, they cook up family favorites including savory Sheet Pan Chicken Kabobs and Bolani, a crispy Afghan flatbread stuffed with spiced potatoes.

Together, they cook up family favorites including savory Sheet Pan Chicken Kabobs and Bolani, a crispy Afghan flatbread stuffed with spiced potatoes.

Back in the kitchen, Stephanie demonstrates the versatility of Maazah’s Cilantro Chutney in a fresh Double Bean Salad and finishes with a bowl of Afghan Spiced Beef Pasta.

Sheet Pan Ground Chicken Kabob Wraps

Ingredients

For the Kabobs:

2 lbs ground chicken (pat dry)

1/2 cup parsley, loosely packed

1/4 cup fresh dill

1 red bell pepper

1/2 cup cilantro, loosely packed

1 white onion

1.5 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 Tbsp cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp olive oil

For Wraps & Toppings:

6–8 naan, flatbread, or pita

1–2 bell peppers, sliced into matchsticks

3–4 mini cucumbers, sliced into matchsticks

8–10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced (optional)

1–2 lemons, cut into wedges

Maazah dip or sauces (find at maazah.com

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Bolani – Crispy Potato Flatbread

Ingredients:

10–12 uncooked tortilla shells

3–5 potatoes, boiled, peeled, and mashed

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne

1/2 tsp turmeric

Neutral oil for frying

Maazah Chutney or Lemon Aioli, for dipping

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Double Bean Salad

Ingredients:

For The Salad

15 oz can cannellini beans, rinsed well and drained

15 oz can garbanzo beans, rinsed well and drained

1 cup chopped green onion, white and green parts

2 cups chopped fresh tomato (about 1 pint cherry tomatoes)

1 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Lemon zest to taste

For The Dressing

1 Tbsp fresh-squeezed lemon juice

3 Tbsp Maazah Cilantro Chutney

1 tsp minced garlic

2-4 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Spiced Beef Afghan Pasta

For the beef sauce:

1 lb ground beef (extra-lean, 93% lean or higher)

1 onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp ground coriander (we substituted cumin)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried mint (we substituted 1 Tbsp fresh)

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne (optional)

1.5 cup water

3 Tbsp tomato paste

1 15oz can tomato sauce

Pasta

1 16oz box of shells or rigatoni

Toppings

1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped, for garnish

Yogurt mint sauce: plain yogurt, salt, dried mint (we substituted fresh), and a splash of water to make spreadable.