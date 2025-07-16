Expand / Collapse search

Cottage Grove rollover crash leaves Hastings woman dead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 16, 2025 8:53pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

Authorities respond to a fatal crash in Cottage Grove. (FOX 9)

Expand

The Brief

    • A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Cottage Grove on Wednesday night.
    • The crash happened when a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a Hyundai Genesis on Highway 61 near Kingsborough Trail.
    • Authorities say the woman driving the Chevrolet Equinox was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the crash.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a rollover crash that left a woman dead in Cottage Grove.

Authorities say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the crash. 

Fatal Cottage Grove crash 

Big picture view:

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southbound Highway 61 and Kingsborough Trail, according to the MSP crash report. 

A Chevy Equinox driven by Crystal Rae Maciewski, 43, of Hastings, was southbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a Hyundai Genesis on Highway 61 near Kingsborough Trail.

The crash caused the Chevy Equinox to roll over, ejecting Maciewski. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt. 

The driver of the Hyundai Genesis, a 22-year-old woman from Cottage Grove, was not injured. 

No alcohol is suspected of being involved in the crash and road conditions were reportedly dry at the time. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Road incidentsCottage Grove