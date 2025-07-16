Cottage Grove rollover crash leaves Hastings woman dead
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a rollover crash that left a woman dead in Cottage Grove.
Authorities say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the crash.
Fatal Cottage Grove crash
Big picture view:
The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southbound Highway 61 and Kingsborough Trail, according to the MSP crash report.
A Chevy Equinox driven by Crystal Rae Maciewski, 43, of Hastings, was southbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a Hyundai Genesis on Highway 61 near Kingsborough Trail.
The crash caused the Chevy Equinox to roll over, ejecting Maciewski. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Hyundai Genesis, a 22-year-old woman from Cottage Grove, was not injured.
No alcohol is suspected of being involved in the crash and road conditions were reportedly dry at the time.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol.