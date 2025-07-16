Cottage Grove rollover crash leaves Hastings woman dead

article

The Brief A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Cottage Grove on Wednesday night. The crash happened when a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a Hyundai Genesis on Highway 61 near Kingsborough Trail. Authorities say the woman driving the Chevrolet Equinox was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the crash.



The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a rollover crash that left a woman dead in Cottage Grove.

Authorities say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the crash.

Fatal Cottage Grove crash

Big picture view:

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southbound Highway 61 and Kingsborough Trail, according to the MSP crash report.

A Chevy Equinox driven by Crystal Rae Maciewski, 43, of Hastings, was southbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a Hyundai Genesis on Highway 61 near Kingsborough Trail.

The crash caused the Chevy Equinox to roll over, ejecting Maciewski. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai Genesis, a 22-year-old woman from Cottage Grove, was not injured.

No alcohol is suspected of being involved in the crash and road conditions were reportedly dry at the time.