Troopers investigate deadly crash on Hwy 61 in Cottage Grove

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon along Highway 61 in Cottage Grove after a Camaro collided with a truck.

Traffic camera video shows the red Camaro slowly turning into the path of the Ram truck at Highway 95. The truck appears to hit the Camaro at full speed.

Troopers say the driver of the Camaro turned through a red arrow while the truck had the green light.

After the crash, people are seen running to help the drivers.

Minnesota State Patrol says an 87-year-old Hastings woman was behind the wheel of the Camaro. The truck was being driven by a 37-year-old Hastings man.

Troopers did not say who suffered the fatal injuries in the crash. They plan to release new details on Wednesday.