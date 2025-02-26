Cottage Grove school bus driver arrested for DUI

The Brief A Cottage Grove school bus driver was arrested for showing up to his afternoon shift drunk. Police arrived at Park High School, where staff had already removed the bus keys. The driver was arrested for third-degree DUI and child endangerment but has not yet been officially charged.



A Cottage Grove school bus driver is accused of showing up to his afternoon shift drunk.

Cottage Grove bus driver arrested

What we know:

Cottage Grove police say they responded shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a bus driver under the influence.

When the officers arrived at Park High School, school staff had already removed the keys from the bus, police said.

Police say officers determined the driver was drunk and took him into custody to get a blood-alcohol test.

What's next:

Police say the 36-year-old driver was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and child endangerment. He has not yet been charged.