Expand / Collapse search

Crash near Cottage Grove involving semi leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

By
Published  May 14, 2025 4:57pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

A crash involving a semi-truck in Cottage Grove.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon in Cottage Grove.
    • The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Highway 95 at 70th Street.
    • Authorities say the intersection is shut down while the crash is being investigated.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is seriously injured after a semi-truck hit a pickup truck in Denmark Township near Cottage Grove on Wednesday afternoon.

What happened

What we know:

The State Patrol responded to an injury crash at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Highway 95 and 70th Street in Denmark Township. 

Authorities say a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a third vehicle being hit.

Driver of pickup truck suffers life-threatening injuries 

What they're saying:

The Minnesota State Patrol says its preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries. 

The intersection is shut down while the crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash. 

The Source: This story used information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and aerial footage of the scene. 

Road incidentsCottage Grove