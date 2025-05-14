Crash near Cottage Grove involving semi leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon in Cottage Grove. The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Highway 95 at 70th Street. Authorities say the intersection is shut down while the crash is being investigated.



The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is seriously injured after a semi-truck hit a pickup truck in Denmark Township near Cottage Grove on Wednesday afternoon.

What happened

What we know:

The State Patrol responded to an injury crash at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Highway 95 and 70th Street in Denmark Township.

Authorities say a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a third vehicle being hit.

Driver of pickup truck suffers life-threatening injuries

What they're saying:

The Minnesota State Patrol says its preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is shut down while the crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash.