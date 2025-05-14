Crash near Cottage Grove involving semi leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is seriously injured after a semi-truck hit a pickup truck in Denmark Township near Cottage Grove on Wednesday afternoon.
What happened
What we know:
The State Patrol responded to an injury crash at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Highway 95 and 70th Street in Denmark Township.
Authorities say a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a third vehicle being hit.
Driver of pickup truck suffers life-threatening injuries
What they're saying:
The Minnesota State Patrol says its preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is shut down while the crash is under investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash.
The Source: This story used information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and aerial footage of the scene.