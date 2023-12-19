Beloved cat found shot, paralyzed by pellet gun; Cottage Grove family seeks information

article

A family in Cottage Grove, Minnesota is seeking information about the death of their beloved cat, who was found paralyzed after being shot with a pellet gun.

The Bush family's orange tabby cat, Rusty, was found near a pond in Woodridge Park on Dec. 7. They rushed him to an emergency veterinarian, who determined Rusty was paralyzed and had injuries consistent with being shot by a pellet gun, according to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Board Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Rusty had to be euthanized due to his injuries. The family is offering $1,000 through the city safety board for information leading to the person responsible for injuring their cat.

"Rusty’s death has been especially painful for Joey Busch who many in the community know," the post read.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Community Engagement Officer Dan Schoen at 651-458-6058 or dschoen@cottagegrovemn.gov