2 kids hospitalized after dump truck, school bus collide in Chaska

The Brief Authorities say two kids were hospitalized with minor injuries after a school bus and dump truck collided in Chaska Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at 4:05 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 and 4th Street. A total of 13 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.



The Minnesota State Patrol says at least two kids were hospitalized after a crash involving a dump truck and a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Chaska.

What happened

What we know:

Authorities responded at about 4:05 p.m. to the area of Highway 41 and 4th Street in Chaska on a report of a two-vehicle crash. When authorities got to the scene, they learned a dump truck had collided with a school bus.

13 kids on the bus, 2 hurt

What they're saying:

The State Patrol says 13 kids were on the bus at the time of the incident, ranging from 7-14 years old. Two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

FOX 9 talked to two students who were on the school bus. They tell us they go to The World Learner School in Chaska, and were going home from school.

"We were at the red light for a little bit. We came forward, and that truck took a left. I don't think he saw the bus, and he hit the bus, and a bunch of kids got jostled up, and I just hit my leg," said Harper Hendrickson, an eighth grader at The World Learner School.

"He sidelined us, I guess. And I mean, the bus is pretty messed up, but so we'll have a different bus. I just have a few scraps on the back of my knee," said EJ Hendrickson, a fourth grader at the school.

The two students are glad everyone is okay, and that their bus driver is okay.

Crash under investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities say what led up to the crash remains under investigation.