Hazeltine National GC hosting KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2026

The top names in women’s professional golf will be in Minnesota next June for one of the top tournaments of the season.

What we know:

Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska is the host for the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. It’s one of four major championships on the LPGA Tour. Hazeltine is hosting the event for the second time in its history. It was also played there back in 2019, when Hannah Green of Australia shot 9-under par over 72 holes to win by one shot.

The Women's PGA Championship is the second-oldest major on the pro circuit.

Hazeltine a prime host

Why you should care:

Hazeltine National has been the host for several big tournaments, both on the PGA and LPGA Tour and amateur level. In 2024, it hosted the U.S. Amateur, hosted by the United States Golf Association.

It hosted the Ryder Cup in 2016, will host it again in 2029 and hosted the PGA Championship in 2009 and 2002. Hazeltine has also hosted the U.S. Open twice, in 1991 and 1970. When Hazeltine hosts the Ryder Cup in 2029, it will mark the first time in American history a course has hosted the battle between U.S.A. and Europe twice.