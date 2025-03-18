Chaska family reunited with dog after nearly 2 months missing

article

The Brief A dog missing for nearly two months was reunited with her family over the weekend in Chaska. Bella ran 22 miles over more than a month while she was gone. Chaska police, with the help of community members, found her over the weekend and she was returned to her family.



A dog missing from a Chaska family for nearly two months has been reunited with his family.

What happened

The backstory:

The Chaska Police Department says a dog that "caused quite a stir" over the weekend was captured and reunited with her family. The dog, Bella, ran 22 miles over the course of a month-and-a-half.

Bella comes home

What we know:

Chaska police say thanks to collaborative efforts in the community, including Facebook message board communication, they were able to capture Bella. The dog’s owner is from New Germany, and Chaska police received several calls about the dog over the weekend.

What we don't know:

How Bella got loose and how long she was missing. She was found Monday, taken to a veterinarian and was unharmed.