Chaska gas station war: 3 stations selling below $2.30 per gallon

The Brief Three gas stations in Chaska on the same street have an ongoing price war, all selling for under $2.30 per gallon. All the prices are within a few cents of each other. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded in Minnesota is $2.99.



A gas station war is happening right now in Chaska. Three gas stations with prices within a few cents of each other, and drivers couldn’t be more thrilled.

Drivers feeling relief at the pump

What we know:

On Wednesday, many drivers in Chaska noticed Costco, Speedway, and Kwik Trip along North Chestnut Street in Chaska had prices within a few cents of each other.

"On a different day, it will be at least close to 35 bucks, so I save about $9," said Azael Ramirez, of Belle Plaine.

FOX 9 went to each gas station on Wednesday to check out the prices. Kwik Trip was $2.24, Speedway $2.25, and Costco $2.26, all for unleaded gas.

"It's gotten up to like 70 bucks before, something like that. But now we're at $48.98 so not bad," said Madeline Rifley of Waconia.

Instead of pain at the pump. It’s a relief at the pump.

Average gas price in Minnesota

What the Experts Say:

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded in Minnesota is $2.99.

"A few days ago, it was probably another 10 cents higher, and I was pleasantly surprised to see it down," said Margie Beyer of Cologne.

"Oh, my goodness, the premium is at $3.27, but if you look at here, Unleaded, it is $2.24, a gallon versus $2.27 a gallon," said Michael Tudor of Norwood-Young America.

This has people wondering how low they will go.

"It's been a big difference between the holiday station down there and the other speedy down there. That's at least 80 cents difference," said Ramirez.

Is driving for cheaper gas worth it?

Some folks drove an hour round trip for the cheaper gas. Between the distance and gas to get to Chaska, you have to weigh if the savings are worth it.