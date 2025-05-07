Chaska PD: Don't call 911 for a coyote sighting

article

The Brief A coyote sighting alone isn't a reason to call 911, police say. Coyote sightings are more common during the spring and summer months due to "pup rearing."



Chaska police are telling residents that coyote sightings alone are not enough grounds to call 911.

Coyote sightings

What we know:

Police say, during the spring and summer months, coyote sightings increase due to "pup rearing - when the little ones come out to play."

"While coyotes are typically nocturnal, it’s not unusual to spot them during the day around Chaska," the post adds.

Why you should care:

The DNR says most coyotes will avoid people and domestic animals. But, they will occasionally attack small dogs and cats, along with small livestock.

Coyote reminders

What you can do:

The DNR also has these reminders on their website, if you've seen coyotes in your area:

Secure all garbage containers, wildlife feeders, and other food sources to prevent coyote access

Confine small dogs and cats in kennels, or supervise them when outside

Vaccinate all pets for rabies, distemper, parvo, and other diseases, as recommended by a veterinarian

Consider installing coyote-proof fencing

Harass (by chasing, shouting, etc.) any coyotes that do not immediately run from people

Do not feed coyotes

Do not leave pet food outside

Do not allow cats and small dogs outside, unattended