Chaska community rallies for 4-year-old girl battling Leukemia

The Brief The Chaska Athletic Park and Cubs Town Ball team are coming together to help a youth coach whose 4-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. At the fundraiser, Madelyn was running around with a backpack that had her IV pump in it. Madelyn’s mom says she has a long journey of two and a half years of chemotherapy.



The Chaska Athletic Park and Cubs Town Ball team are coming together to help a youth softball and baseball coach, and a firefighter.

His 4-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Madelyn Astry diagnosed with Leukemia

What we know:

It's something Brian and Kelly Astry couldn’t talk about at first. The couple got the news in late April that their 4-year-old daughter, Madelyn, has Leukemia. Their world got turned upside down.

"I mean, the hardest part of being a parent is hearing the words come out of a doctor's mouth that your child's diagnosed with cancer," said Kelly Astry, Madelyn’s Mother.

"Her treatment plan includes chemotherapy as well as immunotherapy," said Brian Astry, Madelyn’s father.

"She understands what an IV is, and she doesn't even scream anymore with an IV going in. And for a 4-year-old, that should never be the case, right," he added.

At a fundraiser on Thursday, Madelyn was running around with a backpack that had her IV pump in it. She didn’t let her diagnosis stop her from having fun and saying hello to friends.

"We've read a lot of cancer books about, you know children being strong. And she kind of already recognizes that that's her in the book," said Brian.

Madelyn dreams of going to Disney World

What they're saying:

At Thursday night’s Town Ball game, people wore Disney Princess-themed T-shirts that said "Mighty Madelyn." Her dream is to go to Disney World one day.

"This was going to be sort of Madelyn's first big trip to Disney, and we had to cancel it because it was in October that we were going to go down there for Halloween. So she was pretty disappointed with that," Brian said.

What you can do:

Madelyn’s mom says they have a long journey of two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy. If you’d like to help Madelyn, click here.