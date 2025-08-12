Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 15-17)

article

While we await the Minnesota State Fair, there is a lot going on this weekend in Minnesota, ranging from the Renaissance Festival to the Twins and Lynx in action.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Opens Saturday, Aug. 16, runs weekends through September

Minnesota Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, MN and 3525 145th St W, Shakopee, MN)

Click here for ticket information

Throw yourself into a medieval experience this weekend at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. The festival is the first after a fire earlier this year at the festival grounds that damaged eight buildings.

Twins host Tigers

Thursday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 17, game times vary

Target Field

Click here for ticket information

The Twins will host the division-leading Tigers this weekend. Along with the games, the Twins have also planned some special events, including a concert by Dustin Lynch on Friday, a ceremony honoring the team's first pennant winners on Saturday, and the Twins Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Corey Koskie on Sunday.

Lynx host Liberty

Saturday, Aug. 16, 1 p.m.

Target Center

Click here for ticket information

The number-one Lynx host the second-best team in the WNBA, the New York Liberty, on Saturday for an afternoon tip. The Liberty will likely be without star Breanna Stewart, while it remains to be seen if Lynx MVP candidate Napheesa Collier will be available for the game.

IndiaFest 2025

Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. St Paul, MN

Free

A festival at the Minnesota State Capitol will celebrate Indian culture, including food, music, dance performances, and games.

North Minneapolis Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 16, noon to 6 p.m.

West Broadway between Logan and Penn avenues in Minneapolis

Free

West Broadway will close for the day for a block party centered on health and wellness.

Art in the Garden

Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318

Free with general admission fees: $20 for non-members

The event features 70 vendors offering art, food, crafts, and more.