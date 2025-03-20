'The Kite Runner' author 'bewildered' by book ban in St. Francis Area Schools

The Brief The author of "The Kite Runner" speaks out against a Minnesota school district’s book policy. St. Francis Area School’s board voted to adopt its Library Materials Policy in November. The school board committee will be revisiting the policy on Monday.



Some parents in St. Francis Area Schools (SFAS) want to turn the page on its book policy.

They do not agree with relying on a singular website as the final say on what makes library shelves. Instead, they are pushing for a local committee.

Controversial book ratings site

Timeline:

In November, the SFAS school board at the time approved a Library Materials Policy that required books to be filtered through the Book Looks website.

According to the policy, books with a three rating or higher on Book Looks’ zero-to-five rating scale are considered problematic.

"The Kite Runner" was given a four by the website, citing "sexual assault" and "mild profanity" as concerns. "The Kite Runner" is marked as being pulled on the SFAS’ list of "Books in the Reconsideration Process."

Popular book author speaks out

What they're saying:

Khaled Hosseini, author of "The Kite Runner" said books are an invaluable opportunity to live in another person’s shoes – just for a little while – and to hear his book is being called "harmful" is "bewildering."

He said this coming-of-age story has inspired students across the country for decades. Hosseini shared some of the messages he has received from high schoolers over the years.

"They tell me the book’s de facto tagline, ‘there’s a way to be good again,’ inspired them to look inward, and mend broken ties," said Hosseini. "The notion that this book is harmful to students when the response from the students and their teachers is so overwhelmingly enthusiastic and positive is frankly bewildering to me."

Local perspective:

Ryan Fiereck, President of Education Minnesota St. Francis, as well as a parent in the district, said what educators would like to see is a local process of reviewing materials. They would like to have more say in the process rather than solely relying on an outside website, whether it be Book Looks or something else.

What's next:

Board Chair Nathan Burr said the status of the ratings website will be discussed in a committee on Monday ahead of the school board meeting.

Burr also acknowledged hearing concerns on both sides and said the board will continue to engage the community.