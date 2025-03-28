Bicyclist hit and killed by school bus driver in St. Francis

article

The Brief A man died after he was hit by a school bus driver while riding his bicycle in St. Francis Friday morning. The man died at the scene, and the school bus driver was the only occupant of the bus. Authorities did not say if any arrests were made, but said the crash is under investigation.



Fatal crash in St. Francis

What we know:

Just before 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to St. Francis Boulevard Northwest and Ambassador Boulevard Northwest on reports of a person being hit by a bus.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a woman driving a school bus was trying to turn south onto St. Francis Boulevard from Ambassador Boulevard Northwest when she struck a man riding a bike.

Authorities say the man died at the scene.

The school bus driver was the only occupant at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation. The roadway was shut down for part of the morning, so State Patrol could investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

The man who died was not identified by authorities.

Authorities did not say if any arrests have been or would be made.