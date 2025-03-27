2025 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

The lineup is set for the 2025 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is revealed

Local perspective:

FOX 9 is back on the road for the eighth season of the Town Ball Tour this summer. We lead off this summer's tour in southwest Minnesota on June 4, at Veterans Field in St. James, home of the Athletics.

Then we head to Shakopee on June 11, where the Indians play at Joe Schleper Stadium.

On June 18, FOX 9 goes live in Avon, highlighting the Lakers and their revamped Blattner Field.

Batter up! The Browntown Bruins, hosts of the 2025 State Amateur Baseball Tournament, play on June 25 at Barney Tadsen Field.

On July 2, FOX 9 is in the north metro taking the show on the road to Castle Field, home of the Anoka Bucs. A week later on July 9, FOX 9 visits the Springfield Tigers. They were flooded out last season at Riverside Park.

FOX 9 wraps up the Town Ball Tour on July 16, with a team that has a long tradition of Town Ball — the Princeton Panthers at Solheim Veterans Field.

FOX 9 has visited more than 50 ballparks since the start of the annual tour in 2018.

2025 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour lineup

2025 lineup:

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James

June 11: Shakopee

June 18: Avon

June 25: Brownton

July 2: Anoka

July 9: Springfield

July 16: Princeton

*All dates are Wednesdays

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.