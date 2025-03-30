Man in critical condition after being shot near Columbia Heights

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot in Hilltop, Minnesota, near Columbia Heights Saturday evening. The man showed up at a hospital in Fridley after he was shot. No suspects have been taken into custody.



A shooting near Columbia Heights left a man in critical condition Saturday night.

Shooting in Columbia Heights

What we know:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 4600 block of Monroe Street Northeast in Hilltop, a small city within Columbia Heights.

Law enforcement says shortly after the reports of gunfire, a man showed up at a hospital in Fridley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a different hospital for further care, where he remains in critical condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody, authorities say, but there is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No suspect information was given by the police.

It is currently unknown what led to the man being shot, but authorities say they are investigating.