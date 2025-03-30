Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, Clay County, Douglas County
2
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Man in critical condition after being shot near Columbia Heights

By
Published  March 30, 2025 8:34pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A man is in critical condition after being shot in Hilltop, Minnesota, near Columbia Heights Saturday evening.
    • The man showed up at a hospital in Fridley after he was shot.
    • No suspects have been taken into custody.

HILLTOP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near Columbia Heights left a man in critical condition Saturday night. 

Shooting in Columbia Heights

What we know:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 4600 block of Monroe Street Northeast in Hilltop, a small city within Columbia Heights.

Law enforcement says shortly after the reports of gunfire, a man showed up at a hospital in Fridley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a different hospital for further care, where he remains in critical condition. 

No suspects have been taken into custody, authorities say, but there is no known threat to the public. 

What we don't know:

No suspect information was given by the police. 

It is currently unknown what led to the man being shot, but authorities say they are investigating. 

The Source: This report was written from a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyAnoka County