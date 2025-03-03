Champlin Park High School senior killed in shooting

The Brief Diamond Manly, 18, was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Ramsey on Sunday. Manly was a student at Champlin Park High School. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. Police are calling this a homicide.



A Champlin Park High School student was fatally shot over the weekend in Ramsey.

Diamond Manly killed in shooting

Local perspective:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Ramsey Police Department responded to Snowy Owl Street Northwest at about 8:33 a.m. on March 2 on a report of someone slumped over in a vehicle. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park.

Authorities continue to investigate Manly's death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 763-427-1212.

What they're saying:

Champlin Park High School Principal Michael George sent a note to families on March 2 sharing the news of Manly's death.

"Our school community extends our deepest sympathy to his family and the students, families and staff members who know him," the note said, adding: "Please keep Diamond's support network in your thoughts as they work through this challenging time. Champlin Park High School is committed to the well-being of our students and the support of their mental health needs as we work with our parents and guardians as partners in this effort."

The school is providing support for students on Monday.