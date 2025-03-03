Parents seek answers after son found dead in Ramsey: 'I need justice for my son'

The Brief Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was found dead in Ramsey on Sunday morning. He was found slumped over in a car with a gunshot wound, authorities said. Manly’s parents said they do not know why their son was in Ramsey.



The parents of a high school senior from Brooklyn Park who was found dead in Ramsey on Sunday said they do not know why their son was there or who would have wanted to kill him.

Champlin Park High School senior found dead in Ramsey

The backstory:

Anoka County deputies discovered Diamond Manly slumped over in a car parked in a Ramsey subdivision Sunday morning. Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park, suffered a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Manly was found after deputies were called to Snowy Owl Street Northwest about 8:33 a.m. Authorities said his death is being investigated as a homicide. They have not yet made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Parents describe slain son as "humble," "respectful"

What they're saying:

Manly’s parents said they do not know why anyone would have wanted to kill their son. Manly, who emigrated from Liberia in 2018, settled in Brooklyn Park, where he made several friends. He attended Champlin Park High School, where he was set to graduate in June.

"He’s so humble. He’s so respectful," said his mother, Leona Yogei Manly. "He’s supposed to be graduating in June. My son’s supposed to be graduating, and somebody just came from nowhere and took his life away."

"I need justice for my son," said his father, Eric Manly. "Whosoever took my baby away – God going to find you soon."

School sends "deepest sympathy" to family, students

What the school told families:

In a note to families on Sunday, Champlin Park High School Principal Michael George told them about Manly’s death.

He said, in part: "Our school community extends our deepest sympathy to his family and the students, families and staff members who know him," adding, "Please keep Diamond’s support network in your thoughts as they work through this challenging time."

What's next:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to talk with anyone who has information about Manly’s death.