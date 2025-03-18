4 teens arrested in Champlin Park High School senior shooting death

The Brief Champlin Park High School senior Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park was found shot to death in a vehicle on March 2, 2024. On Tuesday, the Anoka County Police Department said it had arrested four teenagers, aged 15 to 17 years old, in connection to the shooting. Authorities continue to investigate Manly's death as a homicide.



4 teens arrested in Champlin Park High School senior shooting

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a coordinated effort between multiple departments have led to the arrest of the following people:

A 17-year-old man and 16-year-old man in Shoreview

A 17-year-old man in Ramsey

A 15-year-old man in Coon Rapids

None of them have been charged yet, the sheriff’s office says, and an investigation remains open.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Ramsey Police Department responded to Snowy Owl Street Northwest at about 8:33 a.m. on March 2 to a report of someone slumped over in a vehicle. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park.

Authorities continue to investigate Manly's death as a homicide.



In the days following his shooting, parent’s described May as "humble" and "respectful" while saying they did not know anyone who would want to kill him.