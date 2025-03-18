Expand / Collapse search

4 teens arrested in Champlin Park High School senior shooting death

Published  March 18, 2025 4:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Champlin Park High School senior Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park was found shot to death in a vehicle on March 2, 2024.
    • On Tuesday, the Anoka County Police Department said it had arrested four teenagers, aged 15 to 17 years old, in connection to the shooting.
    • Authorities continue to investigate Manly's death as a homicide.

RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Champlin Park High School senior Diamond Manly in early March.

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a coordinated effort between multiple departments have led to the arrest of the following people:

  • A 17-year-old man and 16-year-old man in Shoreview
  • A 17-year-old man in Ramsey
  • A 15-year-old man in Coon Rapids

None of them have been charged yet, the sheriff’s office says, and an investigation remains open.

Diamond Manly killed in shooting

Dig deeper:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Ramsey Police Department responded to Snowy Owl Street Northwest at about 8:33 a.m. on March 2 to a report of someone slumped over in a vehicle. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police identified the victim as Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park. 

Authorities continue to investigate Manly's death as a homicide.

In the days following his shooting, parent’s described May as "humble" and "respectful" while saying they did not know anyone who would want to kill him.

The Source: Information provided by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

