4 teens arrested in Champlin Park High School senior shooting death
RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Champlin Park High School senior Diamond Manly in early March.
What we know:
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a coordinated effort between multiple departments have led to the arrest of the following people:
- A 17-year-old man and 16-year-old man in Shoreview
- A 17-year-old man in Ramsey
- A 15-year-old man in Coon Rapids
None of them have been charged yet, the sheriff’s office says, and an investigation remains open.
Diamond Manly killed in shooting
Dig deeper:
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Ramsey Police Department responded to Snowy Owl Street Northwest at about 8:33 a.m. on March 2 to a report of someone slumped over in a vehicle. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police identified the victim as Diamond Manly, 18, of Brooklyn Park.
Authorities continue to investigate Manly's death as a homicide.
In the days following his shooting, parent’s described May as "humble" and "respectful" while saying they did not know anyone who would want to kill him.
The Source: Information provided by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.