St. Francis Schools hit with two lawsuits over controversial book policy

The Brief St. Francis Area Schools received two lawsuits over its book policy on the same day. Education Minnesota St. Francis and ACLU Minnesota filed complaints on Monday. Dozens of people protested the Library Materials Policy outside the district office.



St. Francis Area Schools (SFAS) received two separate lawsuits on Monday challenging the district’s book policy.

The complaints allege the school district is banning books "unlawfully".

Book ban debate grows

The backstory:

The policy at the center of this controversy is the district’s Library Materials Policy the school board passed last year.

The policy relies on a book ratings website called Book Looks to filter what books can make the district’s library shelves.

Critics of the policy have taken issue with relying on a singular, outside source to decide what should be on the district’s library shelves.

Supporters of the policy said it is in place to protect students from any harmful material.

Legal battle:

Education Minnesota St. Francis filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging the district banning books violates state law by discriminating against certain viewpoints.

The union filed a complaint in Anoka County District Court on behalf of eight students in the school district. All eight students have parents who are teachers.

Education Minnesota said the purpose of the lawsuit is not to seek any monetary damages or attorney’s fees, but to reverse the book bans.

The ACLU of Minnesota also filed a similar lawsuit against the school district on Monday.

"The St. Francis Book Looks policy is a particularly egregious violation of St. Francis students’ constitutional right to free speech, to receive information, and to a uniform an adequate education," said Catherine Ahlin-Halverson, ACLU Minnesota attorney.

"We want the local ability to look at our books, decide which books are best for kids, have healthy conversations between parents, educators, and school board," said Ryan Fiereck, Education Minnesota St. Francis president.

What's next:

Board Chair Nathan Burr said he is not able to comment on any details of the lawsuits at this time, but did confirm both lawsuits are being reviewed by the district’s legal team.

Burr said the district is committed to transparency and addressing them thoroughly and appropriately.