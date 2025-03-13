Coon Rapids man was 3 times legal limit in fatal Ham Lake crash

article

The Brief Zachary Wydella, 37, of Coon Rapids, is accused of driving drunk during a crash on Monday in Anoka that killed 51-year-old Anne Marie Moore of Ham Lake. Wydella had a .246 blood alcohol content (BAC), more than three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota - .08. He has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash.



A 37-year-old Coon Rapids man is accused of driving drunk with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit in a crash Monday in Anoka that left a 51-year-old woman from Ham Lake dead.

Zachary Wydella charged

The Charges:

Zachary Scott Lee Wydella has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the charges, Anoka police were called to a two-vehicle accident Monday on North Street. When officers arrived, they found Wydella in a Toyota Sienna facing eastbound in the westbound lane and regaining consciousness.

Officers also located the other driver, Ann Marie Moore, who was unconscious and not breathing. Shew was trapped in her vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage, police said. First responders arrived and pronounced Moore dead at the scene.

Authorities spoke with Wydella, who smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to charges. Officers also saw an open box of wine underneath the passenger seat that was partially empty, along with a cup that contained red wine. It had been spilled and was on the driver-side door.

Wydella was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, and a test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .246, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Authorities say their investigation shows Wydella’s speed and intoxication were both factors in the crash.

What’s next

Timeline:

If convicted, Wydella faces up to 20 years in prison.