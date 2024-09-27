Expand / Collapse search

Part of eastbound I-94 to close for the weekend from Minneapolis to St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 10:49am CDT
Traffic
FOX 9

Section of I-94 to close for the weekend

Part of eastbound I-94 is set to close over the weekend as crews work to repair bridge decks, clear storm drains, replace streetlights and clean graffiti. Those lanes are set to open by 5 a.m. Monday. FOX 9 reporter Bill Keller has the full story.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in the Twin Cities will face a significant detour on the most direct route from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

What we know

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing part of eastbound I-94 to knock out a laundry list of projects before winter sets in. 

The eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed from Highway 280 to Western Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Friday. 

This will make the most direct route between Minneapolis and St. Paul a lot more difficult, as drivers will need to plan for extra time to take the detour.

The five-mile closure will result in a nearly one-mile detour, with drivers heading north on Highway 280, east on Highway 36, and then back down south on I-35E.

The westbound lanes will not affected.

What comes next

Once the work is complete, the eastbound lanes should open by 5 a.m. Monday, just in time for the morning rush. 