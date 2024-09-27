Part of eastbound I-94 to close for the weekend from Minneapolis to St. Paul

The Brief The eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed between Highway 280 to Western Avenue starting Friday night until early Monday morning. Crews plan to work on bridge decks, clear storm drains, replace lights and clean graffiti. Westbound traffic will not be affected.



Drivers in the Twin Cities will face a significant detour on the most direct route from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

What we know

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing part of eastbound I-94 to knock out a laundry list of projects before winter sets in.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed from Highway 280 to Western Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

This will make the most direct route between Minneapolis and St. Paul a lot more difficult, as drivers will need to plan for extra time to take the detour.

The five-mile closure will result in a nearly one-mile detour, with drivers heading north on Highway 280, east on Highway 36, and then back down south on I-35E.

The westbound lanes will not affected.

What comes next

Once the work is complete, the eastbound lanes should open by 5 a.m. Monday, just in time for the morning rush.