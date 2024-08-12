Major road closures could impact your commute in Twin Cities metro

Drivers in the eastern and western Twin Cities metro could face significant disruptions, with two major road closures set to begin on Monday.

Highway 5 closure

Portion of Highway 5 closed for construction. (FOX 9)

A busy stretch of Highway 5 is closing in Chanhassen starting Monday morning. The lanes will narrow from four to two, and the plan is to eventually widen the road to four lanes.

The busy two-mile stretch of Highway 5 is closed in both directions for pre-construction work. Crews will dig under the roadway to collect soil samples, so engineers can see if the ground will affect the design before expanding the highway next fall.

The road closed at 6 a.m. on Monday and should reopen on Sunday, Aug. 18.

In the meantime, this will be a big inconvenience for the thousands of commuters who make the daily drive between Victoria and Chanhassen. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will be open, but it will only be accessible from the east. Highway 7 is designated as the main alternate route.

I-94 closure

Potion of I-94 closed in Woodbury. (FOX 9)

In the east metro, commuters are also dealing with a major closure. Overnight, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) shut down two ramps at the interchange of I-94 and I-694 in Woodbury.

The eastbound ramp from I-94 to northbound I-694 is closed, as well as the southbound ramp to eastbound I-94. Detours are posted, and the closures will last until Sept. 14 while crews repave parts of I-94.

For the latest on traffic, visit MnDOT's website here.