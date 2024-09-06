Here's where you can — and can't — put your political yard signs in Minnesota

article

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding residents that political and advertising signs are not allowed on the highway right-of-way. That means signs cannot be placed on driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, sight corners at intersections and boulevards in urban areas. Flags, banners and other signs are not allowed to be displayed on bridges over traffic. Violating these rules is a misdemeanor, and offenders may also face civil penalties if the sign contributes to a motor vehicle crash, injures someone or causes any vehicle damage.



Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials are reminding the public that political and advertising signs are not allowed on the highway right-of-way as the political season intensifies ahead of the November 2024 election.

What are the rules?

In Minnesota, the highway right-of-way is designated as the land used for transportation. It includes the road itself, the areas on both sides along with the shoulder and vegetation.

State law prohibits political and advertising signs from being placed on driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, sight corners at intersections and boulevards in urban areas. Flags, banners and other signs are also not allowed to be displayed on bridges over traffic.

Minnesota Statute 173.15, also known as the Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act, states advertising material cannot be placed on public utility poles, trees or shrubs. It also prohibits painting or drawing on rocks and natural features.

Signs also cannot be placed on private land without the property owner's permission.

More on the state laws regulating sign placement on highway right-of-way can be found here.

Penalties

Violating the highway right-of-way laws is a misdemeanor, and offenders may also face penalties if the sign contributes to a motor vehicle crash, injures someone or causes any vehicle damage.

MnDOT crews are instructed to remove any political or advertising signs found in these areas. Anyone who would like to retrieve their removed sign is asked to contact the local MnDOT office.