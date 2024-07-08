Highway 25 bridge work in Monticello begins July 8, delays expected

article

A popular route for commuters crossing the Mississippi River through central Minnesota will reduce lanes beginning July 8, likely causing delays.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says work begins on the Highway 25 bridge that will "have major traffic impacts" through late October.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane in both directions, as MnDOT says workers will resurface the bridge deck, replace components, and widen sidewalks in both direction, while also updating lighting and drainage.

Throughout its duration, the project will also cause six to nine overnight closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers are urged to consider alternate river crossings, such as Highway 24 in Clear Lake to Clearwater, or Highway 101 in Elk River to Rogers.