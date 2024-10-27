I-35W to I-94 ramp closure: MnDOT recommends long detour

The Brief Major closures on I-494 in Bloomington began Friday night for lane upgrades and bridge replacements, impacting travel through Monday morning. Another closure will start Monday on the I-35W ramp to eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis, lasting until late November.



Drivers saw a big road closure this weekend as part of that massive 494 project from Edina to the airport. Another major closure in the Twin Cities is set to begin on Monday with an I-35W ramp closure impacting the drive through downtown Minneapolis.

"I feel like there’s construction, everywhere, every day," said Eric Rubalcaba Silva, a driver.

Minnesota drivers are still having to navigate around a busy construction season. Over the weekend, the major closure started on Friday evening on 494 through Bloomington. An eastbound section shut down between Highway 100 and Highway 77, and westbound lanes between Highway 77 and 35W.

Some people said they planned ahead.

"I live very close by, and I saw the signs last week that it was going to be closed over the weekend," said Christine Dean, who lives nearby. "So, I avoided going that way."

While others had no choice, but to find their way around it.

"62 was a great alternate way," said Rubalcaba Silva. "It added 20 more minutes to where I needed to be."

This construction is part of a project adding an EZ Pass Lane, adding a new ramp at the 35W and 494 interchange, and replacing bridges over 494.

"I do think it’s money and time well spent," said Dean.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said as the 494 closure ends on Monday morning, another closure begins on Monday at 5 a.m. The ramp from northbound 35W to eastbound 94 will be closed through late November.

MnDOT said the recommended detour typically uses the state highway system, but there are alternate ways to navigate around this closure. This closure is related to upcoming maintenance work on bridges.

We caught up with a driver on a long road trip who said he tries to make the best of having to be on the road.

"I love listening to music," said Gary Stern, a driver. "Because it’s a short season to repair the roads, so it’s a given."

Also in Bloomington, American Blvd. between Highway 100 and France Avenue will be closed starting on Monday through November 11.

Learn more about the project related to the 494 closure here.

Learn more about the project impacting the 35W ramp here.