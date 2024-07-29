Fuel spill closes portion of Highway 169 in St. Louis Park

article

A portion of northbound Highway 169 in St. Louis Park closed on Monday morning due to a fuel spill on the roadway.

What we know

Northbound Highway 169 between Cedar Lake Road and Minnetonka Boulevard closed at approximately 3 a.m. due to the fuel spill, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) traffic website.

Drivers were routed off the highway at Minnetonka Boulevard.

When will the road reopen?

After several hours of the roadway being closed, it appears to have been reopened as of 8 a.m. on Monday.