Metro Transit offering free rides for New Year's Eve
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Metro Transit is offering free rides on buses or trains in the Twin Cities, for riders looking to celebrate the New Year safely.
From 6 p.m. to the end of service, Metro Transit customers can take any bus or train for free.
Metro Transit will also provide train service after midnight.
Green Line
- Eastbound will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.
- Westbound will leave Union Depot at 12:30 a.m.
Blue Line
- Northbound will leave Mall of America at 12:09 a.m.
- Southbound will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.
You can click here for more information on catching bus routes that run after midnight. You can use the Metro Transit route planner to plan your evening.