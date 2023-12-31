Metro Transit offering free rides for New Year's Eve

Metro Transit is offering free rides on buses or trains in the Twin Cities, for riders looking to celebrate the New Year safely.

From 6 p.m. to the end of service, Metro Transit customers can take any bus or train for free.

Metro Transit will also provide train service after midnight.

Green Line

Eastbound will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.

Westbound will leave Union Depot at 12:30 a.m.

Blue Line

Northbound will leave Mall of America at 12:09 a.m.

Southbound will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.

You can click here for more information on catching bus routes that run after midnight. You can use the Metro Transit route planner to plan your evening.