Metro Transit offering free rides for New Year's Eve

By FOX 9 Staff
Metro Transit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Metro Transit is offering free rides on buses or trains in the Twin Cities, for riders looking to celebrate the New Year safely.

From 6 p.m. to the end of service, Metro Transit customers can take any bus or train for free.

Metro Transit will also provide train service after midnight.

Green Line

  • Eastbound will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.
  • Westbound will leave Union Depot at 12:30 a.m.

Blue Line

  • Northbound will leave Mall of America at 12:09 a.m.
  • Southbound will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.

You can click here for more information on catching bus routes that run after midnight. You can use the Metro Transit route planner to plan your evening.