Metro Transit providing free rides, extended services for New Year's Eve

Metro Transit is giving free rides on all routes, both buses and light rail, and is extending light rail services for New Year's Eve.

Through the Miller Lite Free Ride program, riders will be able to hop on buses or light rail for free starting at 6 p.m. until the end of service, Metro Transit said. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also participating in the free rides.

The Green Line's westbound route will have its last departure from Union Depot at 12:30 a.m., and the eastbound route will depart Target Field at 12:30 a.m.

The Blue Line's northbound route will have its last departure from Mall of America at 12:09 a.m., and the southbound route will depart Target Field at 12:30 a.m.

There are several Metro Transit buses that will have post-midnight service. Click here to see what routes will be available after midnight.

Metro Transit says Vikings fans riding the Northstar on New Year's Eve will only require fares for the inbound trip; the return trip will be free with the promotion.

To plan your New Year's Eve trip ahead of time, click here.