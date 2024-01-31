Metro Transit bus driver hits, kills 11-year-old child in Brooklyn Park

A child was fatally struck by a Metro Transit bus driver in Brooklyn Park Wednesday morning.

The Metro Transit Police Department says just before 6 a.m. a bus driver reported they hit a pedestrian on northbound County Road 81, south of 71st Avenue, in Brooklyn Park. The child was pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident told FOX 9 the child was 11 years old and had walked away from home. It appears to be a horrible tragedy, the source said.

The age of the victim or their identity has not yet been released by authorities.

No passengers were on the bus when the child was struck.

The bus driver will undergo drug and alcohol testing and has been placed on administrative leave, which is Metro Transit policy.

The incident is under investigation.