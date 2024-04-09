Metro Transit reducing light rail train cars on weekends

In an effort to reduce unnecessary wear on its light rail cars, Metro Transit has announced it will reduce its capacity from three to two cars on weekends.

Beginning April 13, two-car trains will be used on weekend dates unless higher ridership is expected.

In an announcement, Metro Transit says the reduced train car usage will reduce maintenance requirements that will help fill open rail maintenance positions it currently has. The change will also support efforts to clean trains between trips and to provide a "more visible, official presence onboard," the announcement says.

Increased operating schedules are planned to resume on June 15, with Metro Transit alternating between two and three cars based on expected demand.

Its goal will then be to run trains every 12 minutes beginning in August, up from the current 15-minute service, Metro Transit says.