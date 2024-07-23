Pedestrian dies after being hit by light rail train in St. Paul

article

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a light rail train in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know

Metro Transit police say the person was struck by a green line train shortly after 3:30 p.m. near University Avenue and Syndicate Street North. Syndicate runs along the east side of Midway Marketplace in St. Paul.

Sadly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

How did it happen?

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Police did not outline the circumstances that led up to the person being struck by the train.