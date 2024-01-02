Metro Transit bus crash injures 4 people Tuesday morning

A Metro Transit bus crash left a bus driver and three passengers injured Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Around 10:15 a.m., Metro Transit Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 3rd Street Northeast and Broadway Street Northeast on a report of an accident involving a car and bus.

Responding authorities say the collision occurred between the Route 30 bus, resulting in damage to a retaining wall and light pole.

Four people on the bus sustained non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash and were sent to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle involved was uninjured.

The Metro Transit Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances that led up to the crash.