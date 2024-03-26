Man gets life sentence in St. Paul light rail platform killing

article

The man convicted in a 2022 deadly shooting on a St. Paul light rail train platform, who was arrested after his DNA was found on a facemask, was sentenced to life behind bars this week.

Shawn Tillman, 35, was convicted and sentenced for the murder of 37-year-old Demitri Ellis-Strong in May 2022.

Police said surveillance video showed Tillman opening fire on the train platform in the early morning hours. Ellis-Strong reportedly fell to the ground and put his hands up to shield himself, but Tillman gunned him down anyway, court documents say.

Ellis-Strong was shot six times and died after bleeding out.

Tillman was arrested after DNA from a facemask dropped by the gunman matched his.

Tillman was convicted after a two-week trial this month in Ramsey County. He will serve life in the St. Cloud prison without the chance of parole.