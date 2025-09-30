Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov agree to massive 8-year contract extension

The Brief The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday they've agreed to an eight-year, $136 million contract with Kirill Kaprizov to keep the star under contract through the 2033-34 season. The deal makes Kaprizov the highest-paid player in NHL history. Kaprizov reported to training camp in the final year of his current deal. He had 25 goals and 31 assists last year despite missing half the season with a lower body injury.



Kirill Kaprizov isn’t going anywhere.

Kaprizov, Wild agree to $136 million deal

What we know:

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday morning they have agreed to an eight-year, $136 million extension to keep the star winger under contract through the 2033-34 season. The deal makes Kaprizov the highest-paid player in NHL history, in terms of average annual value and total dollars. Kaprizov will make an average of $17 million per season.

Kaprizov reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million deal during the offseason, and reported to training camp with the rest of his teammates wanting to focus on hockey.

‘It’s not my job, focus on hockey’

What they're saying:

Kaprizov is in the final year of his current contract, and fears were looming that he would leave the team after this season to test free agency. But the Wild paid up, and he’s staying.

Kaprizov told reporters on the first day of training camp he was letting his agent handle the business with Bill Guerin and company. He wanted to play hockey, and get ready for the season.

"It’s not my job, just focus on hockey and camp right now. I just want to be practicing and be ready for the season," Kaprizov said. "My agent is talking to Bill and the team, it’s not my job right now and I just want to be focused and be ready for the season. That’s it."

Kaprizov added when asked if he wanted to stay in Minnesota, "Yeah you guys know I like Minny, everyone knows this. We have a lot of time. It’s just 2025 and it’s one more year I have, I just want to play hockey and win some games and go to the playoffs. I like the fans, the team, the organization, it’s like my second home."

Kaprizov with Wild

By the numbers:

Kaprizov is entering his sixth season with the Wild. Despite missing half of last season with a lower body injury, he was second on the Wild with 25 goals and third with 31 assists. Kaprizov has 185 goals and 201 assists in 319 career games.

He also has 15 goals, including eight power play goals, and six assists in 25 career playoff games.

His 366 points through his first 300 career games trails only Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin among active players.

What's next:

The Wild opens the 2025-26 regular season on Oct. 9 at the St. Louis Blues. The home opener is Oct. 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Grand Casino Arena.