Kirill Kaprizov on contract with Wild: ‘It’s not my job, just focus on hockey’

The Brief The Minnesota Wild opened training camp on Thursday, and Kirill Kaprizov spoke with reporters about his future with the team. Kaprizov is in the final year of his current deal as his agent and the Wild continue negotiations on a new contract. Kaprizov only played 41 games last year due to a lower body injury, but when healthy, is one of the top players in the NHL.



The Minnesota Wild started training camp on Thursday at TRIA Rink, and the elephant in the room was none other than the future of star forward Kirill Kaprizov.

Kirill Kaprizov contract situation

What we know:

Kaprizov is in the final year of his current contract with the Wild, a five-year deal worth $9 million per season. He reportedly already turned down an eight-year, $128 million contract. Kaprizov spoke with reporters after practice about the contract situation.

"It’s not my job, just focus on hockey and camp right now. I just want to be practicing and be ready for the season," Kaprizov said. "My agent is talking to Bill and the team, it’s not my job right now and I just want to be focused and be ready for the season. That’s it."

Wild GM Bill Guerin also spoke with reporters Thursday about the season ahead, and Kaprizov. He said he remains in talks with Kaprizov’s agent about a deal to keep him in Minnesota.

"These negotiations are private. I can’t really get into it, things are fine. The most important thing is that we want to sign Kirill," Guerin said. "He’s our franchise player, we want to keep him here, he’s a big part of our team. We’re working towards that, we’re doing the best we can. I’m not going to tell you anything."

Kaprizov contract factors

Dig deeper:

It can potentially be a complicated situation to keep Kaprizov in Minnesota. The NHL’s salary cap is going up, and Kaprizov’s camp is waiting to see what Connor McDavid gets with the Edmonton Oilers. Kaprizov is under contract for the 2025 season, but if they can’t work out a long-term deal soon, Guerin might be forced to seek a trade as they can’t afford to let him leave Minnesota for nothing.

There’s also his injury history. Kaprizov missed half of the 2024 season with a lower body injury that required surgery. The Wild needs their star to stay healthy, and produce.

‘I like Minny, it’s like my second home’

Why you should care:

Kaprizov is entering his sixth season with the Wild. Despite missing half of last season, he still scored 25 goals and had 31 assts. Kaprizov has 185 goals and 201 assists in 319 career games.

He’s one of the best players in the league, when healthy. He was asked Thursday if he wants to stay with the Wild.

"Yeah you guys know I like Minny, everyone knows this. We have a lot of time. It’s just 2025 and it’s one more year I have, I just want to play hockey and win some games and go to the playoffs," Kaprizov said. "I like the fans, the team, the organization, it’s like my second home."