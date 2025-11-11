MN Wild honor oldest living WWII veteran in the state

The Brief 16 million Americans served in World War II but only about 45,000 are still alive, and those numbers are declining rapidly every year. At 105-years-old, Stan Nelson of Anoka is believed to be the oldest living World War II veteran in Minnesota. Nelson led the "Let's Play Hockey" call at the Minnesota Wild game on Veterans Day.



Stan Nelson served in the U.S. Navy for three years and participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, and now he is being honored as the oldest living World War II veteran in Minnesota.

‘I sat back and reminisced’

Local perspective:

At 105-years-old, Nelson has achieved his fair share of accomplishments, but few are as special as leading an arena full of hockey fans to cheer for the Minnesota Wild.

"I'm really not a hockey fan, so I don't understand the game. But I'm sure I'll enjoy watching the skaters skate and bump each other around the rink. That'll be fun," said Nelson before the game.

A life of service

The backstory:

Nelson grew up in Dawson, Minnesota and joined the Navy in 1943, where he served as the communication and deck officer on a landing craft for infantry.

On D-Day, he helped transport 8,000 soldiers to Omaha Beach in Normandy and also served as a coastal patrol craft captain in the Pacific.

"That day I wasn't scared because I didn't know what was going to happen. We were well-trained and knew what we were going to do and leave it up to God," said Nelson.

After the war, Nelson became the head football coach at Anoka High School for 26 years, where he won a station championship in 1964.

He was also named Minnesota Coach Of The Year.

At his advanced age, he is now considered the oldest living World War Two veteran in Minnesota.

"You gotta have the genes. My mother was 103. I had a brother who was over 100. God willing. I don't know how long I'm going to go," said Nelson.

‘Getting old is no fun’

What they're saying:

Nelson has been inducted into several Halls Of Fame, including his alma mater, Augsburg University and the Minnesota State Coaches Association.

But being recognized for his service on Veterans Day in the State Of Hockey is an honor he won't soon forget.

"I'm glad I had the opportunity to serve my country, and I'm sure all the veterans feel the same," said Nelson.

