Minnesota leads as Team USA picks 28-player preliminary roster for World Juniors

The Brief USA Hockey announced 28 players for the preliminary roster of the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team. The training camp will be held in Duluth from Dec. 15-23. The final roster for the World Junior Championships in St, Paul and Minneapolis will be announced by Dec. 24



USA Hockey has revealed its preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team, featuring 28 players and eight from Minnesota, known as the "State of Hockey."

Training camp in Duluth

What we know:

The training camp will take place at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota, from Dec. 15-23. Players are vying for a spot on the final 25-player roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the team, expressed excitement about the roster, stating, "It's always difficult to narrow it down, but we're set for what we know will be a very competitive camp."

Team composition and background

What they're saying:

"We're excited about the group of players we've named," said Vanbiesbrouck.

The roster includes three goaltenders, 10 defensemen, and 15 forwards from 10 different states, with Minnesota leading with eight players. A total of 25 players have been drafted by NHL teams, and 19 have played at least one game with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Who are the Minnesota natives?

Why you should care:

Here is a look at the eight Minnesota natives selected to the preliminary 28-player roster:

Logan Hensler (Defenseman, Woodbury)

Adam Kleber (Defenseman, Chaska)

Jacob Kvasnicka (Forward, Wayzata)

Brendan McMorrow (Forward, Lakeville)

Max Plante (Forward, Hermantown)

A.J. Reyelts (Goalie, Proctor)

Brodie Ziemer (Forward, Chaska)

Caleb Heil (Goalie, Victoria)

What we don't know:

The final roster will be announced by Dec. 24, and it remains to be seen which players will make the cut for the championship.

Gophers' coach Bob Motzko is the Team U.S.A. head coach. He led the Americans to gold in 2017, and bronze in 2018. Team USA enters the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship as two-time defending gold medalists.