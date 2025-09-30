Kirill Kaprizov contract: How it compares to other Minnesota mega deals

The Brief The Minnesota Wild and star Kirill Kaprizov agreed to an eight-year, $136 million contract extension on Tuesday. The deal makes Kaprizov the highest-paid player in NHL history. Kaprizov joins a group of Minnesota star athletes, including Kevin Garnett, Kirby Puckett, Justin Jefferson and Randy Moss to get historic contracts.



The Minnesota Wild had to pay a hefty price, but they’re keeping their franchise player likely for the rest of his NHL career.

Kirill Kaprizov contract

What we know:

The Wild and Kaprizov on Tuesday agreed to an eight-year, $136 million contract that will pay him $17 million per season on average. That makes him the highest-paid player in NHL history.

So how does Kaprizov’s mega deal compare to other huge contracts for Minnesota athletes? Here’s a quick rundown.

Kevin Garnett

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves signed Kevin Garnett to a historic six-year, $126 million rookie max extension in 1997 that was a landmark deal at the time. It had an influence on how the NBA structured future contracts, and even played a part in the 1998 lockout. He signed a five-year, $100 million veteran extension in 2003 that made him the highest-paid NBA player at the time.

After winning a championship with the Boston Celtics, Garnett finished his career in Minnesota on a two-year, $16 million deal.

Kirby Puckett

Big picture view:

Twins center fielder and fan favorite Kirby Puckett signed a three-year, $9 million contract in 1989. At the time, it made him the first player in team history with an average annual salary of more than $3 million.

Puckett signed a five-year, $30 million extension in 1992 that kept him in Minnesota for the rest of his career. He played 12 major league seasons, all with the Twins, hitting .318 for his career with 207 homers.

Justin Jefferson

By the numbers:

The Vikings couldn’t afford to have Justin Jefferson go into the 2024 season without a new contract. They made it happen before mandatory minicamp, signing Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million deal with $110 million guaranteed.

It made Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time. In five-plus seasons with the Vikings, Jefferson has 517 catches for 7,758 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Randy Moss

Local perspective:

The Vikings signed Randy Moss to an eight-year, $75 million extension in 2001 that at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He was traded in 2010 to the New England Patriots.

In eight seasons with the Vikings, Moss had 587 catches for 9,316 yards and 92 touchdowns.