Minnesota Wild honors 10-year-old boy who died of leukemia

The Brief The Minnesota Wild honors 10-year-old Weston Paszkiewicz, who lost his battle with leukemia. Weston signed a one-day contract with the team through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Wild encourages fans to leave a stick out as a tribute to Weston.



The Minnesota Wild is paying tribute to a young fan who left a lasting impact on the team and the community.

Weston Paszkiewicz's courageous fight

The backstory:

Weston Paszkiewicz, a 10-year-old boy who recently signed a one-day contract with the Minnesota Wild through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, has passed away after battling leukemia. His journey through the illness began around Christmas last year, with an official diagnosis in January.

His mother, Danielle, shared heartfelt words on his Caring Bridge page, saying, "Weston, you are the most courageous, strong, resilient, incredible person ever, and we love you forever."

What they're saying:

Minnesota Wild Head Coach John Hynes expressed the team's sorrow, saying, "That’s sad. He spent a lot of time with us, and you can tell when he was here he wasn’t doing well."

Hynes also reflected on the impact Weston had on the team, noting, "It’s one of those things, too, where you realize in our profession, whether you’re players or coaches at this level, the impact you can have on someone."

Weston's father, John Paszkiewicz, spoke to FOX 9 last month about the memorable experience his son had with the team, saying, "What’s been put together we can’t even imagine. He’s enjoying. He’s mustering up some energy to definitely make the most of it."

Community tribute

What's next:

The Minnesota Wild is encouraging fans to leave a stick out as a tribute to Weston, a gesture that will be mirrored by communities, including the Long Lake Fire Department where Weston's father serves.

This tribute will take place at the Wild game on Friday.