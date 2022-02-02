US Men’s National Team beats Honduras 3-0 in frigid St. Paul game

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team beat Honduras 3-0 in the World Cup qualifier game held in St. Paul Wednesday.

Temperatures during the outdoor game at Allianz Field were in the single digits and reached the negatives with wind chill. The game could become the coldest in U.S. Men’s Soccer history.

To prepare, U.S. Soccer provided fans with hand warmers and had extra medics on hand in case people needed assistance with frostbite. Fans were also allowed to bring battery powered heat devices like gloves and blankets inside the stadium.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is currently ranked second in their group. The top three will move on to the World Cup held in Qatar starting in November. In 2018, the U.S. Men’s National Team did not qualify for the World Cup games.

Earlier this year, Minneapolis held record-breaking cold game, the NHL Winter Classic held at Target Field on New Year’s Day was the coldest NHL game in history.

