Minnesota United FC introduces new foods for 2024 season at Allianz Field

Minnesota United FC got off on the right foot Saturday, opening the 2024 regular season with a 2-1 win at Austin FC.

The Loons host the Columbus Crew on Saturday for their home opener at Allianz Field. Tuesday, the team held a food tasting preview for media, season-ticket holders and sponsors before the team held a training session open to fans. This year’s menu is spear-headed by Executive Chef Adam Rietsma, and features 10 new foods.

"It’s a big process because we have a lot of people that come together. It’s a lot of families, and flavors and taste profiles that come together to make one experience. It’s a large footprint of thinking of the individual coming in for a game," Rietsma said. "It’s their one chance to try it, and my job is to showcase all those neat flavors of every single person coming in so we can put our best foot forward."

Some of the featured items include Red Baron pizza, Bibigo fried rice and chicken, the turkey sub from Herbivorous Butcher, Cry Baby Craig’s chicken sandwich, Quebracho’s beef empanada, a Cubano roll and a United Bowl from Union Hmong Kitchen.