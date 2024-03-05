US women’s soccer team to host Korea Republic June 4 at Allianz Field

article

The U.S. Women’s National Team must like coming to play in Minnesota.

The team announced Tuesday it is hosting the Korea Republic in a friendly on June 4 at Allianz Field. It will be one of the first matches for new head coach Emma Hayes. The event will mark the third time the U.S. Women’s soccer team will play at Allianz Field.

The Americans won a friendly against Portugal 3-0 in September 2019. In October 2021, Team USA beat the Korea Republic 6-0.

"It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma [Hayes] on board for the June games," U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore said in a statement. She’ll join Hayes’ staff as an assistant coach upon her arrival in the USA. "We need as many quality games as we can get heading into the Olympics and Korea Republic will provide good tests. While we will be watching every game our players play in their club environments over the next three months, the matches in Colorado and Minnesota are the final international matches before the Olympic Team is chosen, so they will carry that extra edge."

U.S. Soccer will also soon announce two final matches for the U.S. Women’s National Team in July before it heads to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

It’ll mark the sixth time a U.S. soccer team will have played at Allianz Field. The U.S. Men’s National Team beat Guyana in a friendly 4-0 in June 2019. The Americans also beat Honduras 3-0 in February 2022, and Oman 4-0 in September 2023.

Neither national team has allowed an opposing goal in five matches since 2019.