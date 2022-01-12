Wolves lose to Thunder 125-128 after buzzer beater

article

Needing only one game to reach the .500 mark, the Timberwolves succumbed to the New Orleans Pelicans 125-128 after a finish that came down to the final seconds. For the season, the Wolves are now 20-21 after struggling to find a rhythm early in the season.



Admittedly starting the game slow in his post-game press conference, Anthony Edwards ended the night the team leader in points scored for the Wolves with 28. Karl Anthony Towns was not far behind with 26 points himself, and D’Angelo Russell ended with 18 points (and 10 assists). Playing against his hometown Houston Rockets last game Jarred Vanderbilt pulled in a career high 21 points and 19 rebounds, but against the Pelicans ended with only 8 points and 5 rebounds.



Former Russell teammate Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 33 points for the Pelicans, followed by Josh Hart with 21.



As the Wolves tried to match a season best five-game win streak, unexpectedly sloppy ball movement and turnovers led to an evenly matched first quarter, ending with the Wolves leading only 36-35. Before the end of the quarter a collision chasing a loose ball saw Jaylen Nowell take a hard fall, and after shooting free throws was taken out the following possession. He would not return to action after limping to the locker room.



A penchant for cold shooting and close fouls continued throughout the second quarter to see the Wolves down 65-59 at half – the largest first-half deficit of their four-game road trip.



The Pelicans shot 65.7% at the half, and would lead by as much as 13 before the Wolves would go on a 12-4 run of their own to pull the score close. But by the end of the third, the Pelicans would still lead by a score of 97-89.

Heading into the fourth, the Thunder outpaced the Wolves 28-8 in fast break points – more than double their season average – but the Wolves still fought to pull ahead by 1 point with only 3:30 left.



A 3-point shot foul by Jarred Vanderbilt creating a 4-point play began the deflation of any chances the Wolves had for a comeback, despite Anthony Edwards’ 6 points in the final two minutes – plus a Wolves steal with 21.4 seconds left. A hard foul from Brandon Ingram on Jaden McDaniels with 17.2 seconds left allowed the Wolves to draw up a play for Malik Beasley to nail a 3-pointer, and bring the score to 123-124. With 9.2 seconds left, D’Angelo Russell was able to shake loose for a layup to tie the game at 125.



But just as they did in each quarter before it, efficient shooting allowed the Thunder to Ultimately pull ahead with the final dagger – a long-range 3-point shot by Brandon Ingram at the buzzer.

The Wolves play the Grizzlies next on Thursday, the final game of their road trip before hosting the Warriors on Sunday. The next stretch should prove how competitive they might be down the stretch.

